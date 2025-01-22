AB de Villiers hints comeback at 40, but not with RCB: 'Don't want to feel that pressure again'

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, one of cricket’s most dynamic players, has revealed his desire to play the game again – albeit in a casual setting, far removed from the pressures of professional leagues like the IPL or SA20. In a candid conversation with Melinda Farrell on her YouTube channel, the 40-year-old batting great admitted that his children have been nudging him toward the nets. AB de Villiers in action for RCB(RCB/IPL)

"I might still play cricket one day. No confirmation whatsoever. My kids are putting me under a bit of pressure, and I feel like I could go to the nets with them," de Villiers shared, referring to his three children—Abraham, John, and Yente.

De Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket in November 2021 to prioritize family time, hinted at stepping back onto the field but clarified that it would be purely for enjoyment. "My boy could feel me bowling machine balls... maybe I will walk out and play a bit of casual cricket somewhere," he added.

While de Villiers continues to remain active in the cricketing world as the brand ambassador of the ongoing SA20 and through his roles in charity and broadcasting, his heart seems set on rekindling a lighter version of his cricketing passion.

"I am talking on a more serious note, actually, of playing some real cricket – not professional IPL or SA20 stuff – but who knows? I have had my fair share (of high-pressure cricket), that's done," he said.

However, the idea is not without its hurdles. De Villiers candidly admitted to struggling with his eyesight, particularly his left eye. "This right one is the dominant one, it is working fine. I am doing it for my kids and see if I can go out there and enjoy cricket again. Even if it is very casual and see where we draw the line."

Not RCB, don't want to feel pressure again

Despite ruling out a return to the IPL or his beloved Royal Challengers Bengaluru, de Villiers remains enthusiastic about embracing cricket on his own terms. "We are not talking RCB and some stuff. I don't want to feel that pressure again. Wherever I go, I would want to have a bit of fun," he remarked.

Known as ‘Mr. 360’ for his extraordinary stroke play, de Villiers’ legacy includes over 20,000 international runs and records for the fastest 50, 100, and 150 in ODIs. His potential return, even in a casual capacity, would undoubtedly delight fans worldwide.