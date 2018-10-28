AB de Villiers joins new T20 side, teams up with Chris Gayle again

AB de Villiers, who called time on his international career earlier this year, has joined Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Rangpur Raiders for the 2018-19 season.

Former South Africa captain becomes Raiders’ second signing outside the players draft. The franchise had earlier made Alex Hales their first signing. The team had also retained Chris Gayle after he single handedly won the final last time around with an unbeaten knock of 146 off just 69 balls, smashing 18 sixes over the boundary in the process.

Gayle and De Villiers have previously played together for Indian Premier League (IPL) side royal Challengers Bangalore.

A top three of Gayle, Hales and De Villiers is sure to get fans excited for the upcoming season.

Apart from De Villiers, Other notable players in BPL include David Warner for Sylhet Sixers and Andre Russell for Dhaka Dynamites. Players like Sandeep Lamichhane USA fast bowler Ali Khan have earned contracts as well.

Ahead of the draft each team has six players in the squad and can sign a maximum of 12 local and nine overseas players. Like IPL every Franchise is limited to fielding a maximum of four overseas players in their playing XI.

The BPL is scheduled to take place from January 5 to February 8 next year.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 19:10 IST