'I still get nightmares': AB de Villiers reacts to Pakistan speedster's 'most ferocious delivery' on Australian soil

Shane Watson bore the brunt of Pakistan pacemen on multiple occasions. The quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup saw the Australian facing thunderbolts from Wahab Riaz, while he fell prey to Mohammad Amir's fiery spell at Brisbane in 2010. Above all, Watson was up against the blistering pace of Shoaib Akhtar, who bowled a ferocious delivery that had enough pace to mystify any batter in world cricket.

Akhtar on April 27, 2022, became the first man to break the 100mph barrier as he clocked 100.04 mph against Craig McMillan during an ODI match in Lahore. Cricket Australia shared a clip from archives to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the milestone.

"On the day Shoaib Akhtar became the first bowler to break the 100mph barrier 20 years ago, we dug into the archives to find perhaps his most ferocious delivery on Australian shores!" wrote Cricket Australia.

Watson and Akhtar also recalled the memory and commented on the video. While Watson mentioned that it was his 21st birthday that day, Akhtar responded with, "I was also just 26. Memorable series, how time flies!! Hope you're doing good mate."

South African batting icon AB de Villiers also commented on the searing delivery, "Oh man! I still get nightmares."

The 'Rawalpindi Express' played 46 Test matches for Pakistan in which he plucked 178 wickets. In 163 One-day Internationals, he registered 247 scalps.

Talking about Shane Watson, he's currently serving as assistant coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. De Villiers, on the other hand, bade adieu to the lucrative T20 league last year when he retired from all forms of the sport.

Regarded among contemporary cricket's greatest batters, the 37-year-old de Villiers retired from all formats of the sport in November last year. He brought down curtains on an illustrious career that saw him play 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for the Proteas. He was also a part of the Bangalore-based IPL franchise for more than a decade, having joined the side back in 2011.

