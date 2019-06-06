AB de Villiers wanted to come out of retirement for World Cup, offer rejected by South Africa management - Report

AB de Villiers made a last-ditch offer be a part of South Africa’s World Cup squad and come out of retirement, but this proposal was rejected by the South African team management on the eve of the announcement of their final World Cup squad.

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, de Villiers made this offer in May, and it was just 24 hours before the final squad was to be announced by South Africa’s selectors.

De Villiers had an impressive season with Royal Challengers Bangalore and as per the report, approached South African captain and his long-time friend Faf du Plessis, head coach Ottis Gibson and convenor of selectors Linda Zondi, and put forward his desire to be a part of the squad. However, as per people in the know of the development, this request was “not even considered”.

ALSO READ: What’s wrong with South Africa? ‘I’d be head coach if I knew,’ answers Chris Morris

There were two major reasons behind this decision - de Villiers had called it quits from international cricket in May 2018, and hence did not meet the selection criteria, which mandated players taking part in South African domestic cricket or international cricket in the intervening months.

Also, the management felt that if the star batsman was indeed recalled it would have been very unfair on players like Rassie van der Dussen, who made three fifties in his first four ODI innings after making his debut against Pakistan in January.

This revelation will only add to the woes of South Africa, as the Faf du Plessis-led side have now lost their first three matches in the ongoing World Cup.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:44 IST