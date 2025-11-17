Abhishek Nayar in firing line after KKR axe once-in-a-generation Andre Russell: ‘Even Four Cameron Green cannot…'

Kolkata Knight Riders' call to part ways with Andre Russell has set off widespread debate, especially since many expected the power-hitter to finish his IPL chapter at Eden Gardens. The iconic association has now officially drawn to a close, ending a decade-long stint that helped shape KKR’s identity. Russell, a two-time MVP in 2015 and 2019, had been a cornerstone of the franchise since 2014 and was even retained for ₹12 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction. But after a disappointing previous season, the management opted to release him before the mini-auction, signalling a major shift in KKR’s plans. KKR release Andre Russell ahead of IPL 2026 mini auction.(REUTERS)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif didn’t hold back while reacting to Russell’s release, calling it one of KKR’s most surprising decisions. He hinted that the move reflected newly appointed head coach Abhishek Nayar’s growing influence in shaping the squad, suggesting the new think tank is keen to build a team in its own vision.

“Russell’s release is not right," Kaif said on his YouTube channel. “You had him at 12 crore and that is not a big amount really for a player like him. He is once in a generation player. Yes he was out of form but later on he scored runs too. But as coaches change, they bring some changes. I think this was a big call. You can say he was not at his peak but I feel this is such a format, specially in the IPL, where experienced players do well and there are many examples. I feel the straight answer to his release is Abhishek Nayar. He wants to make his own team now. But this was an astonishing call."

The seasoned West Indies all-rounder endured a modest IPL 2025 campaign, managing 167 runs at a strike rate of 163.72 with a lone half-century. His returns with the ball were below expectations as well, picking up just eight wickets in nine outings at 27.12 and conceding at 11.94 per over.

With Russell and other major players, including Venkatesh Iyer, released, KKR will enter the upcoming auction scheduled for December 16 with a massive ₹64.3 crore purse, the largest among all teams.

“KKR should buy Andre Russell back”

Kaif doubled down on his stance, emphasising that Russell’s impact is simply irreplaceable and hinting that KKR may have misjudged the balance of their squad. He argued that even Nayar’s new blueprint cannot compensate for the unique match-winning power Russell brought to the franchise.

“The quality and power that Russell has, even four players like Cameron Green cannot cover that. The way he plays, he can hit 100m sixes as per will and he has won them so many games from situations where the game seemed lost. He got that respect because of this ability. There are very few players like him at number seven. If you play Green at seven, he cannot score even half the runs of Russell, he bats up the order. I feel they should buy Russell back," added Kaif.