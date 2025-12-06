Abhishek Sharma breaks another record! India batter achieves historic milestone during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match

Abhishek Sharma has become the first-ever Indian batter to smack 100-plus sixes in a calendar year, reaching the 101 mark during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament. He registered another half-century for Punjab, slamming 62 runs off only 34 balls, packed with eight fours and three maximums, and at a strike rate of 182.35. India's Abhishek Sharma hits a six.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Punjab were put to bowl first by Services, and then a 106-run stand between Prabhsimran Singh (50 off 28 balls) and Abhishek Sharma set the platform. Anmolpreet Singh (34) and Naman Dhir (54) also played key knocks as Punjab posted 233/6 in 20 overs.

In 2025 in T20s, Abhishek has scored 1499 runs in 36 innings, with a high score of 148. He has an average of 42.82 and also boasts a strike rate of 204.22. The batter has also registered three tons and nine half-centuries.

At the ongoing SMAT 2025, he has clattered 304 runs so far, at an average of 50.66, and also boasts a strike rate of almost 250. He has also bagged a century and two fifties, and is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

This year, he also became the No. 1 T20I batter, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve the ranking. At the 2025 Asia Cup, he broke the record for most runs in a T20I edition of the continental tournament. He was the highest run-scorer with 314 runs in seven innings, and was also given the Player of the Tournament award.

A child prodigy, Abhishek is a native of Amritsar. Yuvraj Singh played a key coaching role in his career during the COVID-19 lockdown phase. He caught everyone's attention when he got a ton in his maiden U-16 match in domestic cricket at the 2015-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. He also represented the winning Indian team at the 2018 U-19 World Cup.