Abid Ali equals 16-year-old Test record with brilliant show against Sri Lanka

The 32-year-old made his Test debut in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka and the right-hander was an instant hit with the fans as he produced couple of brilliant performances. He slammed an unbeaten knock of 109 runs on debut and then followed it up with a brilliant 174 as Pakistan clinched the second Test encounter. In the process, he became the first ever Pakistan cricketer to win two Man of the Match awards in his first two Test matches. Overall, he became the second cricketer in history to achieve this feat after England international Richard Johnson was able to achieve this record in 2003.

Ali joined the elite club of batsmen who have hit hundreds in consecutive matches in his first two Tests.

The 32-year-old completed his century with a sweep off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya for two to follow up his 109 in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi -- his debut Test. That hundred in the first Test had made Abid the first batsman ever to score hundreds on both Test and one-day debuts.

He scored 112 in his first one-day international, against Australia in Dubai earlier this year.

Abid becomes the ninth batsmen and first Pakistani in the history of Test cricket to achieve the feat of consecutive hundreds in their first two Tests. India’s Mohammad Azharuddin scored three hundreds in his first three Tests after making his debut against England at home in December 1984.

William Ponsford, Doug Walters and Greg Blewett of Australia, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma of India, Alvin Kallicharran of the West Indies and Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand are the others who hit two consecutive centuries in their first two Tests.

Pakistan celebrated the return of Test cricket for the first time in over 10 years with a convincing 263-run win over Sri Lanka in the second Test in Karachi on Monday, taking the series 1-0.

