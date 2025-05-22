Abishek Porel’s controversial stumping ignites uproar in MI vs DC as fans erupt over tricky third-umpire call

The IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium saw a pivotal moment early in Delhi’s chase that sparked widespread controversy across social media platforms. Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel’s stumping in the fifth over became a significant turning point of the match, contributing to MI’s commanding 59-run victory that confirmed their place in the playoffs while ending Delhi’s campaign prematurely. Abhishek Porel was dismissed via stumping during DC's match against MI(X)

Delhi, chasing a competitive 181 set by Mumbai, stumbled early with the loss of key batsmen Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul inside the first three overs. The Capitals were further rattled when Porel, one of their more consistent performers this season, was dismissed after a contentious stumping off the bowling of Will Jacks.

The ball, gripping and turning sharply on the Wankhede pitch, coaxed Porel to step out of his crease in an attempt to counterattack. However, wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton’s quick glove work saw him collect the ball and dislodge the bails in one swift motion.

The decision was referred to the third umpire for a thorough review. The footage presented a split verdict: while some angles showed Porel’s back foot possibly lifted before the bails were removed, others suggested it remained grounded inside the crease.

Traditionally, in such tight scenarios, the benefit of the doubt favours the batsman. However, after a lengthy analysis, the third umpire ruled Porel out, handing Jacks his first IPL wicket and delivering Mumbai their third breakthrough inside the powerplay.

The call drew immediate reactions. Social media was flooded with fans and experts debating the legitimacy of the dismissal. Many shared clips and screenshots appeared to challenge the decision, highlighting the ongoing concerns over the consistency and interpretation of DRS and third-umpire interventions in crucial IPL matches. However, a video angle also showed that Rickelton had dislodged the bails while Porel's foot was still in the air.

While Porel himself showed little visible protest, the Delhi dugout’s body language revealed clear disbelief. This contrasted sharply with Mumbai’s jubilant celebrations, which recognised the moment as a turning point.

Delhi Capitals, already struggling at 27/3, never recovered from the early setbacks. Though Vipraj Nigam showed brief resistance, scoring 20 runs with aggressive strokes, Mumbai’s bowlers ruled the roost, especially spinners Mitchell Santner (3/11) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/12), who expertly exploited the grip and turn. Ultimately, Delhi folded for 121 in 18.2 overs, handing Mumbai a decisive win that secured their spot in the playoffs for the 11th time.