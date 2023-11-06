'Absolutely pathetic': Gambhir, Steyn lambast Shakib and Bangladesh's sportsmanship for Angelo Mathews 'timed out'

The ongoing World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in New Delhi was hit with a fresh controversy as Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a timed out decision against Angelo Mathews, which was obliged by the umpires. Although everything was as per the rules, many felt it was against the spirit of the game and slammed Shakib for not withdrawing the appeal. (Follow | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023) Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews talk to umpires after the latter is given 'timed out' during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(PTI)

The incident took place at the midway stage of the Sri Lankan innings, who were then batting at 135-4 in 24.2 overs. Still recovering from the loss of Sadeera Samarawickrama, who was dismissed by Shakib for 41, Sri Lanka endured another blow without a bowl being bowled.

Mathews leisurely walked up to the crease and right before he was getting ready to face the first ball he felt something wrong with the helmet. Mathews then gestured towards the dressing room asking for a replacement but the damage was already done. As the 12th man ran with a helmet, Shakib had already appealed for a timed out against Mathews and was then asked to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

Mathews tried to plead his case but was not entertained by the umpire as he threw his helmet on the ground right after crossing the boundary ropes.

Shortly after the incident many ex-cricketers took to social media to share their views, all of them collectively slamming Shakib for his call.

Ex-Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold on-air noted: “This is the first time I have ever witnessed something like this,” which exactly was the case. Mathews became the first batter to be dismissed as timed-out in the history of the sport.

If we take a look at the playing conditions for this World Cup, it states: “Incoming batters are expected to be ready within 120 seconds (2 minutes). If they are late they will be out - Timed out.”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis also had a similar reaction. He noted: "It’s against the spirit of the game, that’s what I feel about this. It's such a big moment in this game. Shakib Al Hasan must have appealed because the umpire couldn't have made a decision unless you have appealed.

“There shouldn't have been an appeal there. Because he was on the field and if there was something wrong with his helmet, he should be allowed to fix it. 2-3 extra minutes wouldn't have made any difference. That's not good scenes, I must say that.”

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka piled a stiff 279 on the board after being invited to bat first by Bangladesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON