'Accidental crossbar challenge': Team India skipper Virat Kohli rifles a football onto the crossbar in fun video- WATCH

It is a well-known fact that Team India skipper Virat Kohli is an ardent fan of football. In the past, he was seen taking part in multiple football matches; be it leading his side--full of cricketers-- 'All Hearts FC' in 2017 against famous Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's 'All Starts FC' or playing in a charity match in 2016. Kohli has never shied away from expressing his love for the game. Moreover, he is also a co-owner of the successful Indian Super League (ISL) club, FC Goa.

That's not all. The Indian team often plays football during their training sessions.

On Tuesday, the modern-day great took to Twitter to post a video of him shooting a football on the field. Captioned "Accidental crossbar challenge", the video shows Kohli hitting the crossbar while attempting to score a goal.

KOHLI, THE MASTER OF THE 'ACCIDENTAL' CROSSBAR CHALLENGE

Accidental crossbar challenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/koeSSKGQeb — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 25, 2021

The clip ends with the right-handed batsman gleefully covering his face in shock and the people around him also letting out a similar expression.

It was obvious that his fans were going to absolutely love the video. From a user comparing him to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to another asking him to join the Premier League, here's a look at some of the best comments to this fun footage.

Better than Messi and Ronaldo 🤔, yes — King🤴🇮🇹 (@Pran33Th__18) May 25, 2021

Premier league trophy when? — Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) May 25, 2021

Come join Barca🥺🥺🥺 — Fonnyyy (@Fonnyyy_fcb) May 25, 2021

Effects of having a live chat with Pep xD xD https://t.co/5vPX3EeWiK — Kaustuv Behera (@theycallmeniggs) May 25, 2021

Thirty-two-year-old Kohli was last seen in action in the now-suspended IPL 2021. While captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who was third in the points table before the premature halt, Kohli had scored 198 runs in seven matches.

Kohli, along with the Indian team, will now travel to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and a five-match Test series against the hosts.

In Test matches in England, Kohli has scored 727 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.35