'Can't say you bat last 5 overs so you're a finisher. Rohit, Rahul, Suryakumar are finishers': Srikkanth's on India star

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game in the Asia Cup 2022, and the squad for the same was announced on Monday earlier this week. Ever since the announcement, there have been a number of debates over the selection and potential XIs; however, former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth had another concern, that pertains to the role of a finisher in the team. Currently, Dinesh Karthik is widely seen as the batter for finishing role in the side but Srikkanth disagrees.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Follow The Blues, K Srikkanth quizzed the interviewer and started off with a question “What do you mean by a finisher?” Without waiting for the reply, Srikkanth said, “In my book, the finisher is the guy who can take the batting from the 8th or 12th over, and win the match for India. He starts from the 8th or 6th over, but where is the good finisher?

“KL Rahul is a good finisher. Rohit Sharma is a good finisher. They go opening by the way. I just can't say that you bat the last 5 overs and say he's a finisher.”

Ever since MS Dhoni -- who brilliantly played the role of finisher for India – retired from international cricket, the Indian team has remained in search of a player who can finish the innings well. Of late, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik emerged as one such player and the Indian team has seemingly zeroed in on Karthik, having played him in the role during the recent tours of England and West Indies.

Speaking on Karthik, Srikkanth said, "I would call Dinesh Karthik a fine finisher but actual finishers are guys like Suryakumar Yadav. He is a brilliant finisher. You have Rishabh Pant, who is a brilliant finisher. You have Hardik Pandya, who is a brilliant finisher too.

“I think I would like to clarify that a finisher is a guy who takes the team from the 8th over and goes on till the 20th over.”

