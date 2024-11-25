Adam Gilchrist hints 'divide' in Australian dressing room after Josh Hazlewood's pointy PC remark as hosts crash vs IND

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist has expressed concerns over a potential rift within the Australian cricket team following comments made by fast bowler Josh Hazlewood after a challenging third day in the Perth Test. Hazlewood, who bowled 21 overs to return figures of 28 for 1 as India declared their second innings at 487/6, appeared visibly frustrated during a post-match press conference. Australia's Josh Hazlewood prepares to bowl during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India(AFP)

His remarks, particularly after the late dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne, seemed to hint a sense of frustration at the team's performance, especially as Australia’s chances of victory dwindled.

“You probably have to ask one of the batters that question... I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test,” Hazlewood said when asked about Australia's approach in the Test.

The seamer’s comments sparked debate amongst cricketing pundits, with Gilchrist leading the discussion on Fox Sports.

“I wonder if there’s a divide in Andrew McDonald’s team between the batters and bowlers,” Gilchrist remarked, noting the unusual tone of Hazlewood’s remarks.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, interpreting Hazlewood's words, suggested they revealed deeper internal tensions. Vaughan noted that it was unusual for an Australian cricketer to publicly draw a line between batters and bowlers.

“Publicly, I’ve never heard an Australian divide the camp into batters and bowlers like that,” Vaughan said.

“It’s unusual to hear an Australian cricketer publicly shift focus to the next game before this one is finished.”

India on brink of famous win

The situation worsened on day four as Australia, chasing a monumental target of 534, were reduced to 227/8 at Tea after an aggressive performance from India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Travis Head led the Aussie fight with a counter-attacking 89 but lacked support at the other end, with Bumrah calling curtains on his innings during the second session. Mitchell Marsh look threatening, too, but debutant Nitish Reddy ended his stay for 47, picking his first wicket of the innings.