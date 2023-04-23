Adam Zampa to replace Jason Holder as Rajasthan Royals look to get back to winning ways: RR Dream11 Prediction vs RCB

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on April 23. RR will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat at the hands of LSG in their last game in Jaipur. Adam Zampa of Rajasthan Royals reacts during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/ R. Parthibhan)(AP)

The Sanju Samson-led side has won four and lost two out of their six games so far. RR dominated their first game of the season against SRH but lost their second game to PBKS by 5 runs. The Royals bounced back from the defeat against Punjab Kings to beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals then beat the Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs in a thrilling game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. RR made it three wins in a row as they beat the reigning champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Last time out, RR lost narrowly to LSG in their first game in Jaipur this season as a disciplined LSG bowling unit prevented RR from getting to a target of 155 and RR eventually lost the game by 10 runs.

Jos Buttler has scored 244 runs so far in six games. Hetmyer failed to make a contribution in the last game but has been in good form this season having scored 185 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 180 runs and skipper Samson has chipped in with 159 runs so far.

Dhruv Jurel and Ashwin have also contributed well to the teams batting lower down the order. Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag have been in and out of the team owing to their poor form this season. They have been utilised as an Impact player as well but haven’t made a notable contribution to the team’s efforts so far. The RR hierarchy will hope at least one if not both can gain form quickly and help the team in their batting efforts.

The bowlers have done well as a unit. Chahal has scalped eleven wickets, Ashwin has picked up eight wickets at an economy of under seven. Boult has picked up 7 wickets, being especially effective in the power play. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder have also chipped in with nine wickets between them.

Zampa could replace Holder in the side as spinners might play an important role in a day game in Bangalore. The RR hierarchy will hope for an immediate response from their side and will want a better performance against RCB.

Impact Player

Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, M Ashwin or Kuldeep Sen might be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RR bat or field first.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle Order: Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa.

