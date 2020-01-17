e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

BBL Live Cricket Score, updates: Catch the live score and updates from the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 10:43 IST
Hindustan Times
BBL Live Cricket Score, updates(cricket.com.au)
         

 

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Teams:

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen(w), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Get Latest News, Cricket Updates on, India vs Australia 2020 Series , Ind vs Aus Schedule & Results on Hindustan Times .

