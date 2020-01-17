Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

cricket

Jan 17, 2020

Brisbane Heat have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Teams:

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Harry Nielsen(w), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Jimmy Peirson(w), Josh Lalor, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman