Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live score and updates
Catch all the live score and updates from the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:33 IST
Hobart Hurricanes opt to bat.
Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade(c), Macalister Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland
Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Alex Carey(w), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake
Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.