e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live score and updates

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live score and updates

Catch all the live score and updates from the BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes.

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Matthew Wade of the Hobart Hurricanes
Matthew Wade of the Hobart Hurricanes (Getty Images)
         

 

Hobart Hurricanes opt to bat.

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade(c), Macalister Wright, David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head(c), Alex Carey(w), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news