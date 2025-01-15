Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM
Adelaide Strikers Playing XI
Sydney Sixers Playing XI
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 15 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Adelaide Strikers squad -
Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Ollie Pope, Brendan Doggett, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope
Sydney Sixers squad -
Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy...Read More
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short(C), D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey(WK), Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti - (on debut and in for Chris Lynn), Henry Thornton (in for Liam Haskett), Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short(C), D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey(WK), Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti - (on debut and in for Chris Lynn), Henry Thornton (in for Liam Haskett), Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope.
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe(WK), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw (in for Kurtis Patterson), Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (in for Joel Davies), Todd Murphy
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe(WK), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw (in for Kurtis Patterson), Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (in for Joel Davies), Todd Murphy
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.