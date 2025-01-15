Explore
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
    Live

    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 02:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 15, 2025 2:00 PM IST
    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 02:00 PM
    Key Events
    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 15 Jan 2025 at 02:00 PM
    Venue : Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

    Adelaide Strikers squad -
    Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Ollie Pope, Brendan Doggett, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Haskett, Lloyd Pope
    Sydney Sixers squad -
    Jordan Silk, Moises Henriques, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Joel Davies, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Benjamin Manenti, Jafer Chohan, Mitchell Perry, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores: Adelaide Strikers Playing XI

    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI) - Matthew Short(C), D'Arcy Short, Alex Carey(WK), Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Jamie Overton, Harry Manenti - (on debut and in for Chris Lynn), Henry Thornton (in for Liam Haskett), Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope.

    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores: Sydney Sixers Playing XI

    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers (Playing XI) - Josh Philippe(WK), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques(C), Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw (in for Kurtis Patterson), Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan (in for Joel Davies), Todd Murphy

    Jan 15, 2025 1:09 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
    Match 35 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers to be held at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 02:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

