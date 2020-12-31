Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 13:38 IST

Live Updates: Sydney Thunder won the toss and opted to bat against Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Sydney Thunder (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook