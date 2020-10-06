e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident

Afghan batsman Tarakai dies following road accident

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

cricket Updated: Oct 06, 2020 13:46 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Kabul
File photo of Najeeb Tarakai.
File photo of Najeeb Tarakai.(Twitter/Afghanistan Cricket Board)
         

Afghanistan top order batsman Najeeb Tarakai has died from injuries following a road accident last week, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

“ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being...” the board tweeted. 

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Alwar gang rape generated political heat and led to an important decision
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of ‘not saying a word’ on Hathras gang-rape
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
India ranks 4th in assessing public perception of govt response to Covid-19
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
IAF Day rehearsal: Watch Rafale on display, IAF’s skydiving team in action
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In