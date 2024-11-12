Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi to retire from ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has confirmed that he wants to retire from the ODI format after the Champions Trophy 2025. The 39-year-old made his plans clear after the end of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, which Afghanistan won 2-1 . As per ESPNcricinfo, the all-rounder has already communicated to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) that he wants to continue playing T20Is. Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi in action. (AFP)

"In my mind, from the last World Cup, I was retired but then we qualified for the Champions Trophy and I felt if I could play that, it would be great," Nabi told the host broadcaster after the third ODI, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"We will see, but no, I will not play for long. God willing, after the Champions Trophy, we will say goodbye to the ODIs," he added.

Mohammad Nabi is Afghanistan's most-capped ODI player with 167 appearances in the format. As per the ICC Rankings, he is also the World No.1 all-rounder.

He has played for Afghanistan ever since the country's ODI debut in 2009 against Scotland. After having scored 3,600 runs, he is the second-highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in ODIs.

Nabi also has 172 wickets, the second-highest for Afghanistan, at an average of 32.47.

2025 to mark Afghanistan's maiden appearance in Champions Trophy

The 2025 Champions Trophy will mark Afghanistan's maiden appearance in the tournament. They qualified for the tournament after finishing sixth in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

The eight-team Champions Trophy, which is currently scheduled to be played in Pakistan, will feature hosts Pakistan and other top seven teams from the latest ODI World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan's captain during the side's maiden 50-over World Cup appearance in 2015. He also played for the country in the 2019 and 2023 editions too.

He had retired from the longest format of the game in 2019.

Recently, Mohammad Nabi was adjudged as Player of the Series, after Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

In the series, Nabi scored 135 runs, including a 84-run knock in the first ODI. He also took two wickets to help Afghanistan emerge victorious.