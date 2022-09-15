Home / Cricket / Afghanistan announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup, five changes from Asia Cup

Afghanistan announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup, five changes from Asia Cup

cricket
Updated on Sep 15, 2022 04:01 PM IST

Afghanistan have left out five of the 17 players that played in the Asia Cup in their squad for the T20 World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi will lead the side(AP)
Mohammad Nabi will lead the side(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Batter Darwish Rasooli and pacer Salim Safi were on Thursday picked in Afghanistan's 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The ICC event will be held from October 16 to November 13.

From the 17 players who were part of the Afghanistan Squad for the recently held Asia Cup, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat and Noor Ahmad missed out. Fit again Rasooli, leg-spin all-rounder Qais Ahmad and Safi made the cut. Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmat Shah and Gulbadin Naib have been added to the travelling squad as reserves.

The side will be led by the seasoned Mohammad Nabi. Chief selector Noor Malikzai said: "The Asia Cup was a very good opportunity for the team to buildup things nicely for the much-important global event in Australia.

"Fortunately, Darwish Rasooli has recovered from injury (broken finger) and we are happy to have him available for the WT20, he has demonstrated good glimpses of him in the previously held Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 and offers an additional batting option to our middle order.

"Since the Australian conditions are fast bowling friendly, so we have added Salim Safi, the tall right-arm quick to add further impetus to our bowling department."

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujib ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi and Usman Ghani.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out