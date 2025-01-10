Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Afghanistan cricket match should go ahead, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says

PA_Media |
Jan 10, 2025 03:40 PM IST

MPs and peers have called for the ECB to boycott the fixture in objection to the Taliban’s ongoing assault on women’s rights in the country.

England’s forthcoming cricket match against Afghanistan should not be cancelled amid calls for a boycott over the Taliban’s treatment of women, the Culture Secretary has said. A cross-party group of more than 160 MPs and peers have signed a letter urging the England and Wales Cricket Board to sit out next month’s fixture at the Champions Trophy in Lahore as a moral objection to the Taliban regime’s ongoing assault on women’s rights in the country. Cabinet minister Lisa Nandy said the match should go ahead so as not to penalise the England team’s players, but suggested British dignitaries should snub the event. “I do think it should go ahead,” the Culture Secretary told BBC Breakfast when asked about a boycott of the match. She added: “I’m instinctively very cautious about boycotts in sports, partly because I think they’re counterproductive. “I think they deny sports fans the opportunity that they love, and they can also very much penalise the athletes and the sports people who work very, very hard to reach the top of their game, and then they’re denied the opportunities to compete. “They are not the people that we want to penalise for the appalling actions of the Taliban against women and girls.” However, she insisted the UK should not be “rolling out the red carpet” at the event, likening it to her stance on China’s Winter Olympics in 2022. Ms Nandy said: “When China hosted the Winter Olympics, I was very vocal, many of us were very vocal, about making sure that we didn’t send dignitaries to that event, that we didn’t give them the PR coup that they were looking for when they were forcibly incarcerating the Uighur in Xinjiang.” The ECB is resisting the idea of unilateral action by forfeiting the game, with chief executive Richard Gould advocating for a collective response from counterparts at the International Cricket Council. That stance has received political backing from Number 10, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman suggesting the onus remained with the sport’s governing body.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has insisted England’s forthcoming cricket match against Afghanistan should not be cancelled (James Manning/PA)
Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has insisted England’s forthcoming cricket match against Afghanistan should not be cancelled (James Manning/PA)

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On