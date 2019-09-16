Afghanistan script new T20I record after thumping Bangladesh

cricket

An impressive Afghanistan thumped Bangladesh by 25 runs in the third match of the ongoing T20I tri-series which also includes Zimbabwe. In doing so, they have registered a new record for notching up the most consecutive wins in T20 Internationals. It was Afghanistan’s 12th successive victory in the shortest format of the game. Since February 5, 2018, Afghanistan have won all their 12 T20Is played till now.

Afghanistan have broken their own record of the longest winning streak in Men's T20I cricket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k4kX20Y3VG — ICC (@ICC) September 16, 2019

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 164/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant 84 from Nabi. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 139 runs as they bowed down before Rahman who picked up four wickets giving away just 15 runs in his stipulated four-over spell.

The previous record of registering successive T20I victories was also held by Afghanistan when they had completed 11 T20I wins from March 27, 2016 to March 12, 2017.

Afghanistan will next take on Zimbabwe on September 20 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

“Totally team effort, Bangladesh were brilliant with the ball early, but Asghar and I planned to target last five overs. Shot selection at the top wasn’t great. Good for me to concentrate on white ball cricket. In franchise we have different roles and here we have different roles as Mujeeb opens for us, he was brilliant so was the captain,” man of the match Mohammad Nabi said after the match.

Reflecting on the loss, Shakib said: “I thought first ten overs we were brilliant with the ball, but from there they scored 104 in the last ten, on that sort of a wicket it was hard to digest. The no-ball that allowed Asghar to bat on cost us, it changed momentum. We struggled to take responsibility at the top. Need to do the small things right.”

