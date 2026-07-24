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Afghanistan to host India over three T20Is in New Delhi ahead of the Asian Games: Report

The men's cricket event starts on September 24, and the Indian team hopes to get some good practice against Afghanistan in the lead-up.

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:00:43 IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Afghanistan will host India for three T20Is in September ahead of the Japan Asian Games. It appears that the series has been organised for preparations for both teams. The men's cricket event starts in late September.

India recently won 3-0 against Afghanistan in ODIs. (AFP)
India recently won 3-0 against Afghanistan in ODIs. (AFP)

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the matches on September 13, 15 and 17. Although Afghanistan have hosted many teams before in India in Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow, this will be the first instance that they will be hosting India. The Central Asian team does not have the required cricket infrastructure back home, and also plays its home matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

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Recently, Afghanistan toured India for one Test and three ODIs in June. They lost all of them. The series was played in very hot conditions, which drew criticism from many quarters. The 2026 Indian Premier League season ended on May 31, and in less than a week’s time, the Indian team was at the New Chandigarh Stadium to host Afghanistan in the one-off Test. Then three ODIs followed. After which India, under brand new captain Shreyas Iyer, travelled to Ireland and were shocked by the minnows in the two T20Is that they played at Stormont, Belfast. They tasted further humiliation in England, where they lost the five-game T20I series 4-0. In the following ODI series, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, India were expected to do well in view of the presence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the squad but that wasn’t the case as India lost the three-game contest 2-1 despite leading 1-0 at one time.

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah

 
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