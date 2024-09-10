Afghanistan vow 'never to come back' to Greater Noida as stadium a 'mess'; groundstaff digs up ground in bizarre scenes

The one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, which is yet to get underway by the way, is in complete and utter shambles. Ideally, the sixth session of the Test should be in progress by now, but despite no rain, the two captains haven't even turned up for the toss. The reason behind this debacle seems to be the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in the city, which is clearly ill-equipped for handling a Test match. From lack of basic amenities in the press box –merely tents before being shifted due to complaints – to the inability of the groundstaff to get the ground in match conditions, everything is a mess, so much so, that the players haven't even reached the venue. The Greater Noida stadium is in total disarray(Getty/AFP)

The stadium in Greater Noida is a home ground to Afghanistan. In December of 2016, the ICC had given the stadium the go-ahead to host full member games, and while it has successfully hosted two ODIs and T20Is each between 2017 and 2020, the standard of facilities that are available are not up to the mark. Members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board are visibly upset, some even swearing never to return to the venue ever again.

"This is a huge mess; we are never coming back here. The players are also unhappy with the facilities here. We had spoken with the concerned people well in advance and were assured by the stadium guys that everything will be in order (pertaining to the media facilities)," an ACB official said. "Nothing has changed since we came here. It's not improved one bit," said another.

Bizarre tactics being implemented by groundstaff

While the Test is not part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, it is an international fixture, nonetheless. Things reached a boiling point on Tuesday when the groundstaff was seen scampering to ensure play, retorting to desperate measures. Portable electric fans were used to dry up the wet areas on the ground, whereas in one of the most bizarre scenes ever witnessed, some of the members went to the practice area, uprooted the grass – tarpaulin – from there and transplanted the same into the wet patches. This meant that portions of the ground had to be dug up, leaving the onlookers in absolute disbelief.

Due to the ongoing issues in Afghanistan, the BCCI had offered cities such as Lucknow and Dehradun for the players to train. Initially, Afghanistan had preferred for this Test match to be played in either of the two cities, but with local leagues being played in both Lucknow and Dehradun, Greater Noida was the only option available.

Leading up to the Test match, the Afghanistan captain had raised a few concerns over the venue's infrastructure. "India is our home, and when we host teams, other nations have played more cricket here. Hopefully, we will get a good venue here in India and if we restrict ourselves to one venue, it will be effective for us. Hopefully, the ACB and the BCCI will get us a good venue," Hashmatullah Shahidi had said.

Despite not a single drop of rain, the ground and its proceedings continue to frustrate. An official inspection is due for 3:00PM local time, but it won't be a surprise if the second day is washed out too.