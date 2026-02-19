AFG vs CAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Canada win the toss and invite Afghanistan to bat first in Chennai
AFG vs CAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Canada have won the toss and opted to field first in Chennai.
AFG vs CAN LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Canada at Chepauk tonight feels like two very different stories colliding: Afghanistan, a side built for T20 chaos with world-class spin as its superpower, trying to leave this tournament with at least one statement performance; Canada, still chasing lift-off at this level, hunting their first points and a night that proves they belong on this stage....Read More
With Group D's qualification picture already settled - South Africa and New Zealand have booked Super 8 spots - this is about pride, progress and player narratives rather than permutations. The surface adds its own spice: MA Chidambaram Stadium is rarely a place where you sleepwalk through an innings, especially if the ball grips and the spinners get even a hit of bite.
Afghanistan will back their spin axis to boss the middle overs, while Canada's hope likes in batting with clarity: survive the spin squeeze, take the matchup risks, and keep wickets in hand for the last five. History says Afghanistan have had the edge in this matchup so far, but T20 has never cared much for history when the first over starts swinging the mood.
Playing XIs -
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh Buttar, Ansh Patel, Kaleem Sana
Squads -
Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Singh, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik
