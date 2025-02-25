Menu Explore
Afghanistan vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 25, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Champions Trophy 2025: Here are the details of when and where to watch the live stream of the Group B match between Afghanistan and England in Lahore.

England and Afghanistan will square off in a Group B match of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. The match is a must-win for both teams as they lost their opening encounters of the tournament. South Africa defeated Afghanistan in their opening match of the tournament.

Afghanistan will take on England in the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, (REUTERS)
Afghanistan will take on England in the Champions Trophy on Wednesday, (REUTERS)

On the other hand, England could not win despite putting 351 runs on the board against Australia. Steve Smith and co-chased down the target with ease, registering the highest-ever chase in an ICC event.

England have been given a body blow ahead of the fixture against Afghanistan as pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out. England have named Rehan Ahmed as the replacement. England and Afghanistan have everything to do in Lahore, and the contest is expected to have plenty of fireworks.

It is important to state that Afghanistan stunned England in the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Hence, Jos Buttler and co will have revenge on their minds.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

Here are all the live streaming details for Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025:

When will the Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played on Wednesday, February 26. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

Where will the Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, be played?

The Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Which channels will broadcast the Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025?

The live streaming for Afghanistan vs England, Group B match, ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AUS vs SA Live Score.
