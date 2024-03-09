Edit Profile
    News / cricket / Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024 to start at 05:00 PM
    Live

    Mar 9, 2024 4:08 PM IST
    Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2024. Match will start at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    Afghanistan squad -
    Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Naveed Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Zia ur Rehman, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair, Matthew Foster, Theo van Woerkom

    RESULTS2nd ODISharjah
    IRE
    AFG
    Match Abandoned without toss
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 9, 2024 4:08 PM IST

    Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details
