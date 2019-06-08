Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Score at Taunton: New Zealand continue to hunt for wickets
Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019: Follow live score and updates from the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Afghanistan and New Zealand.
18:19 hrs IST
Confusion, confusion
18:16 hrs IST
Ali goes straight
18:11 hrs IST
Santner on mark in field
18:03 hrs IST
Solid start
17:58 hrs IST
Kane Williamson
17:52 hrs IST
Gulbadin Naib
17:46 hrs IST
AFG Playing XI
17:40 hrs IST
NZ Playing XI
17:35 hrs IST
NZ opt to field
17:28 hrs IST
Williamson vs Rashid
17:20 hrs IST
Shahzad injury
17:10 hrs IST
Afghanistan spin threat
17:00 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live Updates: New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter. Kane Williamson's side is at the top of the standings as they have a better net run-rate than Australia after achieving two contrasting victories. The Black Caps cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game, but had to toil hard for a two-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at The Oval in London. Afghanistan enter the match on Saturday having received a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Australia in Bristol before they were skittled out for 152 inside 33 overs chasing a victory target of 202 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.
Confusion, confusion
Hazaratullah is living dangerously - he slogged a ball towards midwicket and Colin de Grandhomme and James Neesham both could not reach there. Two balls later, he did the same, and this time, three players converged towards the ball, but neither of them committed to take the catch. Zazai survives.
Ali goes straight
A half volley from Matt Henry has been slammed straight down the ground for a boundary by Noor Ali. Fantastic shot and this will boost his confidence.
Santner on mark in field
Mitchell Santner can do anything - he can bowl, he showed he can keep his cool to bat through the innings and take his side to a win. And now, he showed his ability on the field. Allrounder player at his best. 3 overs gone, AFG 18/0
Solid start
Matt Henry started the proceedings for New Zealand and Afghanistan opener Hazratullah Zazai welcomed him with three consecutive boundaries. Afghanistan will be hoping for a good start and this was the perfect first over for the Kiwis. NZ 12/0
Kane Williamson
We are going to have a bowl. A fresh wicket and looks like a good wicket. Little bit of overhead as well. It is nice to have a couple of wins in front of us. But we have to adapt to what is in front of us - a new side, new ground and new surface. Those would be the important factors. It was (tough) but at the same time it was nice to get across the line and when you do, there are learnings from those experiences. We can build on that and bring them into this game. They are all (injured players) tracking really nicely but there are no changes for us today - Kane Williamson.
Gulbadin Naib
Honestly I would have batted first. It looks like a good wicket. The surface won’t matter much, we have to play positive cricket at the end of the day. We have three changes - Dawlat is resting and Aftab comes in, Noor Ali plays his first game and I forgot the last change. We need to do nothing different. We have to get a good start and not give away wickets in the first 10 overs - Gulbadin Naib at the toss.
AFG Playing XI
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib(c), Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
NZ Playing XI
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
NZ opt to field
New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to field in their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter against Afghanistan.
Williamson vs Rashid
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will struggle to read Indian Premier League (IPL) team mate Rashid Khan in Saturday’s World Cup match, Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib predicted on Friday.
Though not a great turner of the ball, Rashid’s guile and accuracy make him a limited-overs asset especially sought after by Twenty20 franchises across the cricketing world.
Williamson has spent two seasons sharing the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room with the wily 20-year-old and Naib has no doubt Afghanistan’s bowling talisman will prevail over the Kiwi batting mainstay at Taunton.
Shahzad injury
Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib admitted losing Mohammad Shahzad for the rest of the World Cup is a major blow to his side’s hopes of upsetting the odds in the tournament.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad was ruled out on Thursday after suffering a recurrence of a nagging knee injury.
Afghanistan spin threat
New Zealand coach Gary Stead denied his batsmen are vulnerable to spin bowling and said the 2015 finalists are ready for a slow-bowling onslaught in Saturday’s World Cup match against Afghanistan.
New Zealand lost each of their top six batsmen to a spinner in Thursday’s win against Bangladesh before pulling off a tight chase for their second victory of the tournament.
Bangladesh’s spinners sent down 28 of the 47 overs in the innings, a prospect Stead’s side might face again against a spin-heavy Afghanistan.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 encounter between Afghanistan and New Zealand.
Kane Williamson’s side is at the top of the standings as they have a better net run-rate than Australia after achieving two contrasting victories.
The Black Caps cruised to a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in their opening game, but had to toil hard for a two-wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday at The Oval in London.
In Afghanistan, they will find a side who have failed to show enough power in their batting.
Gulbadin Naib’s side enter the match on Saturday having received a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Australia in Bristol before they were skittled out for 152 inside 33 overs chasing a victory target of 202 against Sri Lanka in Cardiff.