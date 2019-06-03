Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2019: When, where and how to watch live streaming of Cricket World Cup on TV and online

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said his side would learn from their seven-wicket humbling by Australia on Saturday as they seek to regroup for the rest of their World Cup campaign. They face Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The rank outsiders at the tournament in England and Wales had a terrible start against the defending champions in Bristol, slumping to five for two, with both openers out for nought.

They fought back bravely, with 43 from Rahmat Shah and 51 from Najibullah Zadran, but were still dismissed for 207 with more than 11 overs to spare.

Australia romped to victory in the 35th over of their innings, David Warner top-scoring with 89 not out.

Naib said his side did not get the momentum they needed at the start of the innings because they lost early wickets, saying they could not afford to cede the initiative against strong sides.

Afghanistan will certainly hope to put up a strong performance against Sri Lanka, who suffered a 10-wicket loss against New Zealand in their first match of the competition.

ICC WORLD CUP 2019 FULL COVERAGE

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the ICC World Cup match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Where is the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

At what time does the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Tuesday (June 4)

Where and how to watch live coverage of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be aired live on Star Sports 1+Star Sports 1HD+Star Sports 1 Hindi+Star Sports 1 HD Hindi+Star Sports 1 Tamil+Star Sports 1 Telugu+Star Sports 1 Kannada+Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 19:16 IST