e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates: AFG vs WI 3rd ODI Live score

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates: Follow live cricket score and updates of Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

cricket Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates
Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates(Afghanistan Cricket Board/Twitter)
         

 

 

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates: After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss in the 3rd ODI in Lucknow, and elected to bowl. The side has made two changes in the match with debutant Brandon King and allrounder Keemo Paul included in the playing XI over Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell. Afghanistan also made a couple of changes with Ibrahim Zadran and Yamin Ahmadzai getting in the playing XI.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Robbers steal TV set top box, mistaking it for a CCTV recorder
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news