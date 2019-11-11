Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates: AFG vs WI 3rd ODI Live score

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 14:42 IST

Afghanistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Updates: After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss in the 3rd ODI in Lucknow, and elected to bowl. The side has made two changes in the match with debutant Brandon King and allrounder Keemo Paul included in the playing XI over Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell. Afghanistan also made a couple of changes with Ibrahim Zadran and Yamin Ahmadzai getting in the playing XI.