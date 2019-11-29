e-paper
Afghanistan vs West Indies, Only Test Day 3 in Lucknow: Live cricket score and updates

Afg vs WI: Catch all the action of third day of one-off Test between Afghanistan and West Indies through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2019 09:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Afghanistan vs West Indies, Only Test Day 3 in Lucknow: Live cricket score and updates(AFP)
         

Day 2 Round-up: A maiden Test century by Shamarh Brooks and wily spin bowling put the West Indies in firm command of the one-off Test against Afghanistan on Thursday. Brooks made 111 as West Indies managed a lead of 90 after they were 277 all out in the second session of day two in the northern Indian city of Lucknow, which has been hit by heavy air pollution over the past month. Spinners Rakheem Cornwall and Roston Chase then took three wickets each to leave Afghanistan tottering at 109 for seven at stumps on day two. The Afghans lead by just 19 runs in their second innings. Opener Javed Ahmadi made 62 before falling to Chase’s off spin on the final delivery of the day dominated by West Indies, who resumed on 68 for two in response to Afghanistan’s 187.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Asghar Afghan, Amir Hamza, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Nasir Jamal, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahir Khan

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

