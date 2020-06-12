e-paper
After Adam Gilchrist, David Warner lauds an Indian student for 'selfless work' during Covid-19

After Adam Gilchrist, David Warner lauds an Indian student for ‘selfless work’ during Covid-19

“So, I just wanted to say, good on ya, I am sure your mum, dad and India is proud of you. Keep up the great work, because we are all in this together,” Warner said.

cricket Updated: Jun 12, 2020 09:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner and Shreyas.
David Warner and Shreyas.(HT Collage)
         

Australia opening batsman David Warner thanked Shreyas Sresth, an Indian student studying in Australia for his ‘selfless act’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. The left-handed batsman, in a video uploaded on The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), explained that Shreyas, who hails from Bangalore, and is pursuing Computer Science in the University of Queensland, has been a part of an outreach program that is delivering food to students in need.

Also read: Looking at September end or early October start: IPL chairman

“Good day, namaste. I am here to thank Shreyas Sresth for selfless work during Covid 19. Shreyas is doing his Masters in Computer Science in University of Queensland. He is a part of University’s outreach program preparing and delivering food packets to students in need right now,” Warner said in the video. 

“So, I just wanted to say, good on ya, I am sure your mum, dad and India is proud of you. Keep up the great work, because we are all in this together,” he added.

The video has come just a day after Adam Gilchrist had thanked an Indian student nurse studying in Australia for her efforts during the pandemic. In a video uploaded on the same Twitter account, Gilchrist had said. “Hi. I am Adam Gilchrist. I was delighted to hear about the act of kindness by Sharon Vergese, an Indian student, studying in Australia. Sharon is an a student of University of Wollongong and during the Covid-19 pandemic, she gave up her time to act as an age-care worker. 

“Sharon I wanted to say congratulations on your selfless act and wanting to thank people of Australia because you have enjoyed three and a half years living here, that’s wonderful to hear. All of Australia, all of India and more importantly, your family will be so very proud of your efforts. Congratulations, thank you and please keep it up, we are all in this together.”

