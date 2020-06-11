Adam Gilchrist’s shout-out to Kerala nurse in Australia during Covid crisis

india

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 18:06 IST

Celebrated cricketer Adam Gilchrist’s video praising an India-born nurse Sharon Verghese, working at a care home in the coastal city of Wollongong in Australia, for practising “active kindness” has gone viral on social media.

“Congratulations Sharon, on your selfless act. You gave your time to work as an aged-care worker throughout that time [pandemic],” Gilchrist thanked Sharon on behalf of the Australian society, in a video released by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, a government agency to promote business and education down under.

Lauding the contributions of foreign students and workers in the country at the time of the pandemic, he added: “Just want to let you know, all of Australia, all of India and more importantly your family will be very proud of your efforts.”

Later, Verghese told an online portal that she was really bowled over by the legendary wicket keeper and batsman’s congratulatory note. She said her father was a big cricket fan and these words made him really proud.

Sharon, who came to Australia in 2016, hails from Kottayam in central Kerala. Her friends said after completing nursing graduation from the University of Wollongong she has been working at an aged care home there.

During the pandemic, Australia has given special care to aged homes and isolated them to prevent a possible infection.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Sharon said she wanted to work in a Covid hospital but got an opportunity in an aged care home, but really enjoyed her stint there. She now plans to pursue her masters in nursing. The United Nurses Association (UNA) has lauded the young nurse, adding that out of 20 lakh registered nurses at least 15 lakh are from Kerala.

“At least two lakh of our nurses are abroad. Besides the Gulf, they are also in the US, Australia and other countries. Nurses from Kerala are most sought after because service is in their blood,” said UNA general secretary Sujanapal Achuththan.

Last month the state had rushed 1,000 medical workers, mostly trained critical care nurses, to the UAE and Saudi Arabia as requested by them.