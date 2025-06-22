‘After AUS, Shubman Gill made batting changes’: IND coach spills details, says ‘Rishabh Pant makes…’

Shubman Gill justified the BCCI’s decision to appoint him as the new red-ball captain, smacking a dominant ton in the ongoing India vs England first Test match in Leeds. Gill slammed 147 runs off 227 balls, at an average of 64.76. Meanwhile, his knock also consisted of 19 fours and a maximum. It wasn’t just Gill who got a ton, as vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) also bagged centuries, taking India to 471. India's Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill are in good form.(Action Images via Reuters)

Speaking after Day 2, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak analysed Gill’s batting and pointed out that the GT star has implemented changes. Gill fell victim to criticism during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where India were defeated. He only got 93 runs at an average of 18.60 in five innings. Meanwhile in the ongoing series, he crossed that in the first innings of the first Test itself.

‘After Australia…’: Sitanshu Kotak

Kotak revealed, “After Australia (tour) he has thought (about) certain things which he implemented. Because after (the) Australia (tour) and England series (followed by) Champions Trophy and then we had IPL, I wouldn’t say that I had a lot of time to do things (with Gill). But obviously, he worked on certain things and as soon as I saw him in the nets, I did speak to him that ‘you made certain changes’ and he said yes. A lot of credit to him for analysing what he needs to do and I think he did it really well.”

Kotak was also impressed with Pant’s entertaining action-packed display, and also accepted that he didn’t have anything to do with the performance.

“Rishabh Pant is someone who makes his own plans. He decides (the way) and (then) he bats. This innings was a little different than you would see him normally but honestly that is all his plans. The way he wanted to approach it and when he wanted to attack, he did (and just) because he plays aggressive (cricket) does not mean he cannot play defensive,” he said.

But India also have plenty to improve on, when it comes to their middle order and tailenders. The visitors lost their last seven wickets for only 41 runs.

Addressing the issue, he said, “It was a bit of a collapse, I would say, because batsmen were also there. From 430 for three to 471 all out, batsmen also got out in it, isn’t it? So, it wasn’t only the last five; it was a bit of a collapse. We were expecting better than that, but it can happen.”

In response to India’s first innings total, England got to 209/3 at Stumps on Day 2. Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice, getting openers Zak Crawley (4), Ben Duckett (62) and Joe Root (28). But Duckett’s contribution proved to be key for the hosts and Ollie Pope remained unbeaten after getting his ton. He slammed 100* off 131 balls and will resume batting with Harry Brook (0*).