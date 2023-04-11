After intense handshake, LSG share mind-boggling Kohli-Gambhir moment post RCB win; fans call it 'miracle'

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made it two wins in a row as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by one wicket in a thrilling match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a thrilling game that went all the way down to the wire, LSG scripted a one-wicket win off the last ball. Bangalore batted first in the game and put up 212/2 as Kohli (61 off 44), skipper Faf du Plessis, (79* off 46) and Glenn Maxwell (59 off 29) struck half-centuries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli greets Lucknow Super Giants team mentor Gautam Gambhir (PTI)

In reply, Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19) and Marcus Stoinis (65 off 30) played explosive knocks to ensure a memorable win for Lucknow.

After the conclusion of the game, the cameraman caught the crazy celebration of LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was seen hurling a mouthful before sharing high-fives with his LSG mates.

After the highly-animated celebrations, Gambhir made his way into the centre as players from both sides lined up to shake hands. When Gambhir came face-to-face with RCB legend Virat Kohli, the duo exchanged a quick glance and shared an intense hand shake as Gambhir continued to look pumped up. Gambhir was then seen silencing the Chinnaswamy crowd with a ‘finger on the lips’ gesture.

This is not the first time such a celebration from Gambhir has gone viral on social media. In IPL 2022, a similar act from Gambhir after a last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders had gone viral all over the internet.

Whatever may happen on the field, off the field the two Delhi boys have immense respect for one another which was evident as the two shared a warm hug following the tense encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

LSG's official social media handles shared pictures of a calm Gambhir exchanging a hug with Kohli and even having a chat with him. The post left fans astonished as they called it a “miracle”.

Gambhir and Kohli have had a previous incident in the IPL, they were involved in one of the ugliest spats of the IPL during the 2013 edition. In a bizarre coincidence, almost exactly ten years ago from yesterday’s game on April 11, 2013 in a match between a Gambhir-led KKR and a Kohli-led RCB the duo had a fiery exchange of words after Kohli’s dismissal.

Talking about the incident in 2022, Gambhir explained that sometimes personal relationships are forgotten in such situations as you are leading a side and that he has no regret about whatever was said during that moment. He added that there wasn’t anything personal between the two players and that it was just a ‘heat of the moment’ exchange.

LSG will next be in action against PBKS in the evening game on April 15. While, RCB will take on DC in the afternoon game on the same day.

