Watch: Gambhir hurls mouthful, then 'silences' crowd after intense exchange with Kohli as LSG win last-ball thriller

Gautam Gambhir has been a man of few words, and ever fewer expressions for the better part of IPL 2023. But the roller coaster of emotions on Monday night at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, drew a crazy celebration of him, which set the internet on fire. None would have thought that Lucknow Super Giants would have pulled off that chase of 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, especially after they lost three wickets in the powerplay. But Marcus Stoinis' aggressive fifty, followed by a blitzkrieg half-century from Nicholas Pooran put LSG right on track for the big win before Ayush Badoni's unfortunate dismissal put RCB with a chance to deny that victory. Eventually, after a drama-filled last over, where Harshal Patel erred in his run out attempt at non-striker's end and Dinesh Karthik fumbled in gathering the last ball, LSG won by one wicket. And amid the jubilant celebration in the LSG dug out, Gambhir's aggressive act set internet ablaze. Gambhir's aggressive celebration followed by intense exchange with Virat Kohli.

With one required off two, Chinnaswamy was left in pin drop silence before they went berserk as Harshal dismissed LSG batter Jaydev Unadkat. RCB still had hope of taking the match to Super Over. The fielders were drawn closer to deny that single. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis had one last long chat with the bowler wile LSG batter Ravi Bishnoi, who was at the non-striker's end, had taken off his helmet.

Batter Avesh Khan swung his bat against the low full-toss delivery, and failed to connect. But he immediately took off for a single, and so did Bishnoi. However, for RCB, wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who had taken his right glove off, fumbled at the worst moment, allowing LSG to complete the single and seal that one-wicket win.

The cameraperson soon caught Avesh and Bishnoi celebrating the thrilling win before they were joined by their teammates. Captain KL Rahul too was ecstatic in his celebration, but the one that left Twitter abuzz was the crazy celebration of Gambhir, who was seen hurling a mouthful before giving high-five to his LSG mates.

After the highly-animated celebrations, Gambhir made his way into the centre as players from both sides lined up to shake hands. When Gambhir came face-to-face with RCB legend Virat Kohli, the duo exchanged a quick glance and completed an intense hand shake as Gambhir continued to look pumped up.

Watch Video: Gambhir's aggressive celebrations followed by intense hand shake with Virat Kohli

This is not the first time such a celebration from Gambhir has gone viral on social media. Last IPL, a similar act from Gambhir after a last-ball win against Kolkata Knight Riders had gone viral all over the internet and had sparked a meme fest as well.

