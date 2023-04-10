Home / Cricket / Watch: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis spotted arguing mid-pitch during LSG tie; RCB skipper turns down star batter

Watch: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis spotted arguing mid-pitch during LSG tie; RCB skipper turns down star batter

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST

There was a small incident during 96-run stand alongside RCB skipper Faf when Kohli was seen in argument with latter. The captain eventually turned down Kohli.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli got the team off to a stunning start in the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday with his 46th fifty in the tournament. However, there was a small incident during his 96-run stand alongside RCB skipper Faf du Plessis when Kohli was seen in argument with latter. The captain eventually turned down Kohli. (RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023)

It happened in the second over of the match after RCB were put to bat first in their second home game in IPL 2023. Avesh Khan dished out a short of a length delivery of 131.2kph. Kohli went for the pull shot, but the ball hit the top edge and flew over the wicketkeeper's head for a six over fine leg.

ALSO READ: 'Kohli never got injured playing IPL...': BCCI official hits back at Rohit, Shastri over 'workload management' row

When the replay of the delivery was shown during the third over, commentator Simon Doull, a former New Zealand cricketer, talked about the incident of how Kohli and Faf were seen arguing over call for a no-ball review on that delivery. Kohli was seen intensely discussing with the RCB captain to take a review on that, but was turned down by the veteran South Africa batter. Doull in fact hailed Faf for his captaincy, for taking that call against an emotional Kohli.

Kohli eventually completed his 46th IPL fifty as he consolidated his spot above in the IPL run-scoring chart. It was his second fifty in the tournament after having scored that thundering unbeaten 82 against Mumbai Indians at the very same venue last week. Lacing four boundaries and as many maximums, Kohli scored 61 runs off 44 runs before being dismissed by Amit Mishra.

RCB presently have a win and loss in their account in two matches in IPL 2023. After beating MI at home, they had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

