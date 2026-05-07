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After IPL storm, Pujara sees bigger future for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He should definitely play Tests for India’

Cheteshwar Pujara stated that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India call-up was upcoming, but also hoped he would get a chance in the longer format.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 12:00 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play Test cricket, as it will help him improve his temperament and skills, and he will also receive a different kind of respect from colleagues, experts, and fans. The 15-year-old has gone a notch higher this year after making his debut in IPL 2025. In IPL 2026, he has become a crucial cog in RR's playing XI, courtesy of Sanju Samson's trade to the Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been urged to play Test cricket.(PTI)

He has managed 404 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.40, and he has also been striking at 237.64. He has registered a ton and two fifties, and is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

Also Read: ‘He will try to harm you’: Gambhir branded a bully with a massive ego, confronted Kohli out of habit; players ‘unhappy’

‘He should definitely play Test cricket’

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pujara stated that Sooryavanshi's India call-up was upcoming, but also hoped he would get a chance in the longer format.

“Vaibhav is such a player who is doing very well in T20 cricket, and he will definitely get a chance in the Indian team. Whether he plays Test cricket or not, only time will tell. If he has the potential, opportunity, time, and he can play his game, then he should definitely play Test cricket, because your temperament, your ability, and the respect that you talk about come from Test cricket. So definitely, Test cricket should be there in each and every young player's mind,” he said.

 
cricket vaibhav suryavanshi rajasthan royals ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / After IPL storm, Pujara sees bigger future for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He should definitely play Tests for India’
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