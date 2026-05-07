After IPL storm, Pujara sees bigger future for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: ‘He should definitely play Tests for India’

Cheteshwar Pujara feels that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should play Test cricket, as it will help him improve his temperament and skills, and he will also receive a different kind of respect from colleagues, experts, and fans. The 15-year-old has gone a notch higher this year after making his debut in IPL 2025. In IPL 2026, he has become a crucial cog in RR's playing XI, courtesy of Sanju Samson's trade to the Chennai Super Kings.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been urged to play Test cricket.(PTI)

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He has managed 404 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.40, and he has also been striking at 237.64. He has registered a ton and two fifties, and is fifth in the Orange Cap race.

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‘He should definitely play Test cricket’

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pujara stated that Sooryavanshi's India call-up was upcoming, but also hoped he would get a chance in the longer format.

“Vaibhav is such a player who is doing very well in T20 cricket, and he will definitely get a chance in the Indian team. Whether he plays Test cricket or not, only time will tell. If he has the potential, opportunity, time, and he can play his game, then he should definitely play Test cricket, because your temperament, your ability, and the respect that you talk about come from Test cricket. So definitely, Test cricket should be there in each and every young player's mind,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “I do agree that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, but that doesn't mean that the white ball specialist players don't have that ability. If there is a white-ball specialist, like Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and Shreyas Iyer, then they should be playing that format. There should be different players for different formats,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do agree that Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game, but that doesn't mean that the white ball specialist players don't have that ability. If there is a white-ball specialist, like Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and Shreyas Iyer, then they should be playing that format. There should be different players for different formats,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RR lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, and Sooryavanshi was dismissed early, departing for 4 off 2 balls. He will be looking to make amends in their upcoming game against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. RR are currently fourth in the points table with six wins and four defeats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RR lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals, and Sooryavanshi was dismissed early, departing for 4 off 2 balls. He will be looking to make amends in their upcoming game against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday. RR are currently fourth in the points table with six wins and four defeats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This season, Sooryavanshi's self-belief and confidence have stood out the most, other than his backlift, which is being compared to Brian Lara. Speaking to Doordarshan recently, he said, “For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands. I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This season, Sooryavanshi's self-belief and confidence have stood out the most, other than his backlift, which is being compared to Brian Lara. Speaking to Doordarshan recently, he said, “For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands. I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India.” {{/usCountry}}

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