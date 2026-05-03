After Michael Hussey’s prophecy, 20-year-old Kartik Sharma makes his presence felt; CSK captain Ruturaj impressed too

IPL is the platform where India well and truly flexes its muscles in terms of showing the world the large number of talented players it possesses. Saturday night, during the Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians match at the Chidambaram Stadium, another talent announced his arrival.

Kartik Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad added an unbeaten 98 for the third wicket to comfortably chase down 160.(PTI)

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Kartik Sharma turned just 20 last month and has a reputation as a serial six-hitter. Playing for Rajasthan, the wicketkeeper batsman has shown that many times in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, when CSK spent ₹14.2 crore to fetch him, it seemed too much. But his Saturday’s innings has vindicated their decision. He has loads of potential.

Kartik made his IPL debut this season, and so far has featured in six games. Against Mumbai, he scored a solid 54 not out off 40 balls to guide, in the company of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, his team to a comfortable win. It was Kartik’s first fifty in the IPL.

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{{^usCountry}} At the post-match, Kartik talked about how he went about the chase and the role of Ruturaj in keeping him steady. “I was just thinking that I have to stay there till the end and finish the game for the team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the post-match, Kartik talked about how he went about the chase and the role of Ruturaj in keeping him steady. “I was just thinking that I have to stay there till the end and finish the game for the team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Rutu bhayya just told me to play the game that I know. Nothing else. Just go there, play your game and help the team win,” Kartik, who enjoyed a gun-pointed celebration after his fifty, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Rutu bhayya just told me to play the game that I know. Nothing else. Just go there, play your game and help the team win,” Kartik, who enjoyed a gun-pointed celebration after his fifty, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I had planned beforehand that if I scored runs today, I would celebrate like that,” he revealed. Ruturaj and Hussey big admirers! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I had planned beforehand that if I scored runs today, I would celebrate like that,” he revealed. Ruturaj and Hussey big admirers! {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ruturaj was impressed with the way Kartik batted. The CSK captain said there was much more to Kartik’s game than just hitting sixes. “Obviously, a good confidence-booster for him and for us as well. I feel, yes, he is a six-hitter, but I feel he has the other game as well, where he's not someone who goes wild slogging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruturaj was impressed with the way Kartik batted. The CSK captain said there was much more to Kartik’s game than just hitting sixes. “Obviously, a good confidence-booster for him and for us as well. I feel, yes, he is a six-hitter, but I feel he has the other game as well, where he's not someone who goes wild slogging. {{/usCountry}}

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"He's someone who picks and chooses his bowlers, picks and chooses his particular type of deliveries or particular type of bowlers. So he's someone we thought, from the last game, coming in at number four can give us that balance.”

“As Mr Cricket [Michael Hussey] said, the other day, that he's someone who once gets going, he's gonna be giving us a lot more years,” Ruturaj added.

Earlier, before the match, CSK batting coach Hussey had spoken of Kartik in glowing terms. And how well the batter has repaid his trust! "I think he's a great talent and am really excited about the future for Kartik. I hope we can see him here at CSK for the next five to ten years. He's got a great attitude towards the game, he trains really well, he's very ambitious, he wants to do well not just in the IPL but he wants to play for India," the Aussie said.

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