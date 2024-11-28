'After not being picked in IPL auction...': Urvil Patel recalls Suryakumar Yadav's words after fastest T20 century

Despite going unsold in the recently concluded IPL Auction 2025, Urvil Patel proved that the tournament is not the only judge for cricketing talent in India, with a sensational 28-ball ton at the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore. Urvil Patel in action for GT in the nets last IPL season.

A year ago in 2023, he smacked an unbeaten 41-ball 100-run knock for Gujarat In a Vijay Hazare Trophy game, and it also became the second-fastest ton by an Indian batter in List A cricket. Now his SMAT century is the second-fastest ton in T20 cricket overall and fastest by an Indian.

The wicketkeeper-batter faced 35 balls, smacking 113 balls, where he clattered seven fours and 12 sixes, and that too a few days after going unsold in Jeddah.

Motivated by Suryakumar Yadav

In an interview with Times of India, he revealed, "I did expect a deal, to be very honest. But I am happy that I am playing, performing, and taking my game forward. I was watching the auction, but I simply got up and immediately shifted my focus towards my game after not being picked by any franchise. I am not disappointed. This is something not in my hands."

Urvil was part of GT's setup last season, and was roped in for ₹20 lakhs. Recalling his interaction with Suryakumar Yadav, he said, "I met Surya bhai during the IPL. I went up to him and straight-up told him that I admire him. He was very happy. He put his hand around my shoulder and said, 'Chal, baat karte hain.' [Let's go and talk]. He gave me a lot of batting tips. He said, 'Bindaas khelne ka. Ball ko dekhna, but pehle bowler ko, uske action ko, uske hand aur finger movement ko. And be confident. Apne aap ko hamesha back karna' [Play fearlessly. Focus on the ball, but first observe the bowler—watch their action, their hand, and finger movements. And be confident. Always back yourself]"

"I always recall his words whenever I go to the middle. We both bat with the same approach, and it doesn't matter who the bowler is," he added.

The overall record for the fastest T20 ton belongs to EStonia's Sahil Chauhan, who hammered a ton off 27 balls vs Cyprus in 2024. Due to Urvil's knock, Gujarat beat Tripura by eight wickets.