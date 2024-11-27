Prithvi Shaw breaks silence on social media trolling after going unsold at IPL 2025 auction: 'What wrong have I done?'

Mumbai batter Prithvi Shaw, on Monday, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. He was presented on the second day of the auction, for a base price of INR 75 lakh, but attracted no bidders and was also not recalled during the accelerated round. Amid the IPL snub, a video on social media went viral where Shaw broke his silence on the endless trolling he has faced since incurring a downfall in his cricketing career. Prithvi Shaw went unsold at IPL 2025 auction(AP)

In a video that was originally shared on the YouTube channel “Focused Indian” on the eve of the auction in Jeddah, Shaw was seen talking about how he deals with criticism on social media. He pointed out that most of these social media users don't follow him on any of the websites and yet are keeping a tab of his activities, which he rather took it positively, but admitted that some of the memes and posts shared do hurt him.

“If he is not following me, then how will he troll? That means he has eyes on me, nice. “I feel like trolling is not a good thing, but it is not such a bad thing either,” Shaw said. “If people make memes on me, I see them as well. I sometimes get hurt."

Shaw reflected back on a recent trolling incident on a video that had gone viral on social media, where he was seen dancing, saying that it was only his birthday as he questioned the logic behind some of the brutal reactions he got to read.

"I was wondering what wrong have I done. I know if I am doing anything wrong. But if something is not wrong, it should be shown in that light,” Shaw said.

'Shaw going unsold at IPL auction is shameful'

The India U-19 World Cup-winning captain spent seven season with Delhi Capitals, since 2018, before being released by the team ahead of the mega auction. Shaw, who has been underperforming in domestic cricket, and was recently dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad, reportedly due to fitness concerns, dropped his base price to INR 75 lakh from INR 2 crore, but failed to grab any attention.

Former DC assistant coach Mohammed Kaif, speaking to JioCinema, said it was "shameful" that Shaw did not get picked at the auction and urged him to go back to focus on domestic cricket in a bid to earn his reputation back.

“Delhi backed Prithvi Shaw a lot. They believed he could dominate the powerplay and hit six boundaries in an over, and he did that too. He smashed Shivam Mavi for six fours in one over,” Kaif said.

"Maybe now, he finally goes back to basics. Someone like Sarfaraz Khan got into the national team by scoring lots and lots of runs," concluded the former India cricketer.