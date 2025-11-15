Search Search
Saturday, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

After Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood also ruled out of Ashes opener in Perth, Australia's injury woes deepen

AFP |
Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 10:42 am IST

Australia was dealt a huge blow Saturday with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England. 

Australia was dealt a huge blow Saturday with pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England with a hamstring strain, joining Pat Cummins on the sidelines.

Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England. (Action Images via Reuters)
Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Ashes Test against England. (Action Images via Reuters)

Hazlewood tweaked his hamstring during New South Wales's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria during the week.

He was initially given the all-clear after a scan, but repeat imaging confirmed the presence of the strain.

"Initial scans on Wednesday were clear of muscle strain; however, follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury," Cricket Australia said.

"As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out of the first Ashes Test match."

It is a massive setback for the hosts just days out from the opening Test in Perth on November 21 with fellow quick Cummins also missing the match.

Australian captain Cummins has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

He is targeting a return for the second Test in Brisbane on December.

Reserve fast bowler Sean Abbott is also an injury casualty, with Michael Neser, who has played two Tests, called up Saturday as cover.

With Hazlewood and Cummins both absent, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland will lead the attack against England with Brendan Doggett looking likely to make his debut.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / After Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood also ruled out of Ashes opener in Perth, Australia's injury woes deepen
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On