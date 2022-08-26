After Shaheen Afridi, another Pakistan pacer ruled out of Asia Cup; Hasan Ali named as replacement

Pakistan on Friday suffered yet another setback as a second fast bowler has been ruled out of the entire Asia Cup 2022 tournament. Just days after Pakistan lost their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi to a knee injury, pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr. has been ruled out of the tournament with a side strain which he incurred while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. Pakistan have already named the replacement player for injured Wasim.

Moments after Wasim suffered the strain at the nets, he was assessed by the team medical staff and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis. "The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan," read the statement released by PCB.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as the replacement player for Wasim and it is now subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the approval is received, Hasan, who is present in Rawalpindi gearing up for the National T20, which commences on August 30, will depart for the UAE, but is likley to miss the India tie which will on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Earlier, Pakistan suffered a massive setback following the knee injury of Shaheen which ruled him out for 4-6 weeks, implying he will miss the T20I series against England as well. He is presently with the Pakistan team in the UAE and is expected to regain fitness before T20 World Cup in October. Mohammad Hasnain was named as his replacement.

