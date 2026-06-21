After Super Over drama Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces the pressure test India have been waiting for

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already cleared the talent test. That was never the real question around him. The 15-year-old has been spoken about as one of Indian cricket’s most exciting batting prospects after a stunning rise through age-group cricket, the IPL and now India A cricket. But as India A prepare to face Sri Lanka A in the final of the tri-nation series in Dambulla, the question around Vaibhav has changed. It is no longer about whether he can hit the ball harder than most boys of his age. It is about whether he can manage a bigger stage with the maturity of someone ready for senior cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be expected to deliver big against Sri Lanka A in the final. (SLC)

That is why the final could be his first real big test in his cricketing journey.

Vaibhav’s tournament has not been a failure. Far from it. His scores of 14, 44, 21 and 38 show that he has repeatedly found ways to start quickly. Against Afghanistan A, he struck 38 off 28 balls, hitting four boundaries and two sixes, and added 75 for the opening wicket with Priyansh Arya. Before that, his 44 off 22 balls had shown the same fearless intent that has made him such a compelling name.

But the larger pattern is equally clear. Four innings, four starts, no half-century.

For a batter of Vaibhav’s style, that becomes the real next step. In T20 cricket, a 20-ball burst can change a match. In age-group cricket, raw domination can often overwhelm attacks. But in a 50-over final, especially on the slower surfaces of Dambulla, the demand is different. It is not enough to only win the first six or seven overs. The challenge is to stretch the innings, absorb pressure, pick the right bowlers, and turn an opening burst into a match-defining contribution.

Why the final is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first real big test The final comes with added weight because the opponent is Sri Lanka A, the same side that beat India A in a dramatic Super Over earlier in the tournament. That match had everything: a late tie, arguments over decisions, fading light, a Super Over, and then a heated exchange involving Vaibhav after India A fell short.

Chasing 17 in the Super Over, India A could manage only nine. Vaibhav faced the final three deliveries but could not find the boundary India desperately needed. The image that followed was not of his batting, but of his frustration. He was involved in an exchange with Sri Lankan players, and the episode has stayed attached to the build-up to the final.

That is what makes this match different. This is not only a batting test anymore. It is also a temperament test.

Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige has tried to play down the matter, saying his side will not be targeting anyone and that emotions can come out in a close game. But even that statement tells its own story. Vaibhav has become one of the central figures of the final before a ball has even been bowled.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal turns Virat Kohli replacement chance into statement as India crush Afghanistan in Chennai

For India A, that means he has to handle two battles at once. The first is the cricketing battle: the new ball, the slower pitch, the spin squeeze, and the need to give India A a platform in a final. The second is emotional: not getting dragged into the noise, not responding to provocation, and not allowing the previous match to define his approach.

This is where young players become more than exciting prospects. They learn that senior cricket is not only about shots. It is about control.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the game to hurt Sri Lanka A. His strike rate in the series has remained high despite the lack of a big score, and his boundary-hitting ability has not disappeared. But Sri Lanka A will know that if they can get through his first burst, they can force him into decisions. They will not need to sledge him to test him. The scoreboard, the pitch and the occasion will do enough.

That is why the final is such an important marker. A quick 25 or 30 will again prove what everyone already knows: that Vaibhav is fearless. A composed 70 or 80 in a final would prove something more valuable - that he is learning how to own a senior innings.

There is no need to turn this into a harsh judgment on a teenager. Vaibhav is still at the beginning of his journey. But elite cricket moves quickly, and reputations move even quicker. After the IPL high and the India A spotlight, he is now entering the phase where every start will be judged against his ceiling.

Sunday’s final, therefore, is not a referendum on his talent. That part is settled.

It is a test of conversion, composure and game awareness. For the first time in this India A series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will not only be asked to entertain. He will be asked to endure.