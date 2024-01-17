After thrashing Angelo Mathews in last over, Luke Jongwe says SL player was his Facebook DP and wallpaper

Luke Jongwe has an interesting way of showing gratitude towards his idols. He smashes them for sixes and fours when it's needed the most? Confused? Let us explain. The Zimbabwe all-rounder smashed Angelo Mathews, his idol for two sixes and a four when his side needed 20 to win in the last over. Jongwe's exploits helped Zimbabwe win the second T20I by four wickets and level the three-match series. After the match, Jongwe said Mathews was once his phone wallpaper and Facebook profile picture. Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international vs Sri Lanka(AFP)

"He (Angelo Matthews) used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid. He was still using Gray-Nicolls gear at that time. I was still a youngster. On Facebook at one point, he was my profile picture. There's too much happening for me today. There are a lot of emotions. I'm just grateful to God," Jongwe told reporters in Colombo.

The young all-rounder did use Mathews' photo as his Facebook profile picture in 2014. To add to the last-over drama, Maheesh Theekshana got under comfortably but dropped a skier from Jongwe off the fourth ball.

Captain Craig Ervine top scored with a career-best 70 off 54 balls. His innings included six boundaries and two sixes. His 74-run partnership with Brian Bennet (25) consolidated the Zimbabwe innings after they lost opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (12) caught by Wanindu Hasaranga off left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka. Ervine's previous highest individual score was 68 scored against Ireland in 2021.

Despite the long partnership, the tourists were constantly behind the asking rate and lost regular wickets as they tried to accelerate. Then, Jongwe and Madande scored 35 runs off 13 balls and there was still a delivery remaining in the final over when Madande hit Mathews for a winning six over deep mid-wicket. Jongwe was unbeaten on 25 off 12 deliveries while Madande hit 15 off five balls.

Spinner Theekshana and fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera took two wickets each for Sri Lanka. No. 5 batter Charith Asalanka and Mathews scored half-centuries sharing a century partnership to lift Sri Lanka when they had crashed to 27-4 batting first.

Zimbabwe took control of the match soon after opting to field when seamer Blessing Muzarabani struck twice in consecutive balls in the second over. Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka mistimed Muzarabani and was caught in the deep by Jongwe and in the next delivery had Kusal Perera caught at covers by Ryan Burl leaving Sri Lanka two down for one run.

Muzarabani delivered a good outswinger at Sadeera Samarawickrama, who survived and avoided a hat trick. Mendis and Samarawickrama looked promising adding 19 for the third wicket before seamer Jongwe had Mendis (4) caught by Burl.

When Samarawickrama (16) edged left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza to wicketkeeper Madande, Sri Lanka were four down for 27 in the fifth over. Asalanka and Mathews combined for a 118-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 79 deliveries. It was the highest fifth wicket stand for Sri Lanka surpassing 86 runs shared by Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Asalanka against Bangladesh in 2021.

Asalanka made 69 off just 39 balls including five boundaries and three sixes. It was Asalanka's fifth half-century score in the shortest format in cricket. Mathews was unbeaten on 66 off 51 deliveries, his sixth Twenty20 half-century including six boundaries and two sixes. The pair scored 18 and 20 runs respectively in the 15th and 16th overs which helped Sri Lanka reach a formidable total. Muzarabani had two wickets for 36 off four overs while Jongwe had two wickets for 32 runs in two overs.