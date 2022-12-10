'Aggression of Kohli, selflessness of Dhoni': Bizarre stat leaves fans wanting Ishan Kishan as next India captain

Ishan Kishan on Saturday played in blitzkrieg mode to notch up a record-smashing 210 runs as India piled up a colossal 409 for eight in the third and final match of the series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Ishan became the seventh international batter to score a double century in an ODI innings, fourth from India and fastest ever in world cricket to the mark. However, there was a bizarre stat highlighted by some of the fans on social media which left many wanting Ishan as the next India captain. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 3rd ODI)

Put to bat first, India lost Shikhar Dhawan very early in the innings, for just three off eight. Ishan then combined with former India skipper Virat Kohli to not just revive India, but also put up a record second-wicket stand of 290 runs to take India to their sixth 400-plus total in ODI cricket, levelling with South Africa.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan shatters Chris Gayle's world record, hits fastest double century in ODI history

Ishan laced 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his 131-ball knock to join injured skipper Rohit Sharma, and greats of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in an elite list. He became the fastest ever to 200 runs in an ODI innings, shattering Chris Gayle's record and also the youngest ever, pipping Rohit.

Following the knock, a few many fans on Twitter highlighted a bizarre stat in his knock which left many wanting Ishan to replace Rohit as the next India skipper in white-ball cricket. The stat showed all four previous India skippers in white-ball have had scores of 183 or more, which included Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit. Does this mean Ishan is the next India captain?

Groom Ishan Kishan as the captain of India instead of KLol. He has the aggression of Kohli and selflessness of Dhoni. #INDvsBAN @BCCI — Gokul G Nair🇮🇳 ©️ (@Ekalavyan_) December 10, 2022

Ishan the Captain of u19 2016 squad . Any other country he would already have been captaining India instead of 36 year old. — Arun Hegde (@_iArun__) December 10, 2022

Ishan kishan has passed the barrier for becoming next indian captain in ODIs by making more than 183 runs.#INDvsBAN #cricket — Mayur Jain (@Jainopedia) December 10, 2022

Captain with their highest score in the past



Ganguly-183

Dhoni-183

Kohli-183

Rohit-183+

Ishan-183+...future captain??#ishankishan #BANvIND — AB_Hi (@abhi_inthearc) December 10, 2022

200 on just 126 deliveries.



Ishan Kishan you beauty!



Best opener in the world.



Next captain of Indian team.#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/bM7WP9qQY9 — Narayan Jagadeesan (@Hitman_views) December 10, 2022

Hello @BCCI @JayShah

Please request you to give rest to rohit rahul sikhar shardul from ODI forever and prepare them strong for TEst



we have very brave and solid players like ishan , gill, surya, samson, Chahal



Pleasr give more chance to this youngsters. Also think for captain — Keyur Naik (@KeyurNaik92) December 10, 2022

Make ishan captain — Kiran (@Kiraan__) December 10, 2022

I once thought that Ishan would out in 183 and in future he will become a captain😂 — Aswathyᶜˢᵏ💛 (@Dhonifan183) December 10, 2022

"Batting with Virat bhai, he has such good sense of the game. He was calming me down when I was in my 90s. I wanted to bring it up with a six, but he said to get it in singles as it's your first. Had a chat with Surya bhai - he said when you bat before the game, you see the ball well. I didn't take too much pressure on myself. Just wanted to make use of the opportunity," he said after India's innings

