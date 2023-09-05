Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Defending champions SL look to seal Super Fours spot
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of AFG vs SL from the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore here.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Such is the format of the Asia Cup that Sri Lanka have won the only game they played thus far but could be knocked out if they don't win against Afghanistan. Conversely, Afghanistan have lost the only game they have played thus but could still make it if they win this. Afghanistan are no pushovers but defending champions Sri Lanka are the firm favourites going into this match on a Lahore pitch that favours batters. Both sides have had their batting issues and their bowling units are well-matched, with the only exception being that Sri Lanka, or any team in the world for that matter, don't have a bowler of Rashid Khan's caliber.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 05, 2023 01:32 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: The Afghanistan squad in the house
- Sep 05, 2023 01:24 PM IST
AFG vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka's winning streak
Sri Lanka have played a lot of ODI cricket this year and they have done remarkably well. Their five-wicket win over Bangladesh was Sri Lanka's 11th consecutive win in the format this year, which is their longest-ever winning streak.
- Sep 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST
AFG vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: The other big news
You would have heard that India are about to announce their World Cup 15 today. Well, head over here if you want live updates of that event.
- Sep 05, 2023 01:07 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan's chances
Are slim. They will only equal Sri Lanka's tally of points if they win today, which means that they need their NRR to be higher than that of the defending champions to go through. If Afghanistan bat first and score 300, they would have to win by 70+ runs. If they bowl first and concede 300, the margin of win has to be 76+ balls.
- Sep 05, 2023 12:57 PM IST
AFG vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Rain troubles…
…don't exist in the Pakistan venues of this Asia Cup this year. But Lahore, unlike Multan, is quite humid and so it won't exactly be comfortable playing conditions for both sides.
- Sep 05, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka full squad
Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
- Sep 05, 2023 12:42 PM IST
AFG vs SL Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan full squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
- Sep 05, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome!
Group B has been a close affair, unlike what is the case in Group A. Anyone who has followed any kind of cricket would've known even before the start of this tournament that India and Pakistan are going to make it out of that group. If not, Nepal would have pulled off one of the greatest heists in the history of international cricket. Nepal didn't quite do that but the way they gave both the giants in their group a run for their money at various points of their matches showed just how promising a side they are. Afghanistan used to be considered that but now, they are an experienced side in top level limited overs international cricket. It means that Sri Lanka, despite being defending champions, are only slight favourites today. The team that loses are knocked out but a washout, which is highly unlikely, will help Sri Lanka go through.