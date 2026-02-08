Agni Chopra, son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra, dismisses reports of signing up for PSL auction: ‘Fake and misleading’

"Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation," Agni Dev wrote on his Instagram Story.

Addressing the rumours, Agni took to Instagram Stories to slam the fake and misleading reports, confirming that he has not signed for the Pakistan league. Born in Detroit, USA and holding an American passport, Dev was reported to have signed up for the PSL auction as an overseas player from the United States, and Chopra has now finally exposed the claim. His mother, Anupama Chopra, then also shared his statement on X.

Agni Dev Chopra , the son of film director-producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film journalist Anupama Chopra, has finally come clean, setting the record straight about the reports of him signing up for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction. On Saturday, the 27-year-old trended on X (formerly Twitter) after a user shared a document claiming the batter had registered for the auction as a player from the USA. According to the official player auction list released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) , Agni Dev was shown as a US citizen with a base price of PKR 600,000.

Earlier, Agni's name in the PSL players' pool sparked widespread speculation, and several users started attacking him on social media, given his Indian roots and his efforts over the last few years to make a name for himself in Indian domestic cricket.

Agni's exploits in domestic cricket Agni Chopra first came to the limelight in the 2023-24 season, where he dominated the competition in the Ranji Trophy Plate season for Mizoram, finishing as the leading run-scorer. In his debut first-class season, he smashed 939 runs at an average of 78.25, also winning the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Award, a feat officially acknowledged by the BCCI.

He then made history by becoming the first player in first-class cricket to score centuries in his first four matches. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has played 11 first-class matches, scoring 1,804 runs at an average of 94.94. He has also played 12 List-A games and 16 T20s.

He also played for MI New York in the 2025 edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC). In the two matches he played, Agni returned with scores of 8 and 5.