ICC cracks whip, PCB forced to change tune as India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash back on the table: Report

After days of speculation surrounding the marquee T20 World Cup game scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly changed its tune after the International Cricket Council (ICC) cracked the whip, putting the India–Pakistan clash back on the table. India are scheduled to face Pakistan on February 15 (AFP)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the PCB has approached the ICC to “initiate dialogue” over its stance on the Group A match against India. Acting on a directive from the Government of Pakistan, the PCB had written to the ICC just before the start of the World Cup on Saturday, seeking to invoke the ‘Force Majeure’ clause to boycott the game.

Force majeure, as outlined in the ICC’s Member Participation Agreement, signed by all teams participating in the T20 World Cup, is a contractual provision that excuses a party from fulfilling an obligation due to unforeseeable circumstances, including war, natural disasters, or government orders. However, to invoke the clause, the member board must demonstrate that the obligation was genuinely unavoidable and that all reasonable steps were taken to mitigate the impact.

Not only did the ICC reject the PCB’s reasoning for boycotting the game against India, it also underlined the wider sporting, commercial, and governance consequences, while flagging the damages it could potentially claim if the invocation were found invalid.

The report revealed that following the ICC’s communication, which clearly explained the clause and the potential financial and regulatory repercussions, the PCB softened its stance. For the first time since Pakistan threatened to pull out late last month, reportedly in solidarity with Bangladesh, there now appears to be a realistic possibility of the blockbuster match going ahead in Colombo next week.

“The ICC will now engage in a structured manner to solve the problem; there would be a dialogue, not confrontation,” an official told the national daily. “Subsequent to the receipt of formal communication from the ICC, the PCB approached the international body to initiate further dialogue. The ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions.”

In addition to the ICC’s intervention, the PCB also received a formal communication from Sri Lanka Cricket, urging it to reconsider the boycott. The Sri Lankan board highlighted the severe economic damage such a decision could cause, while also reminding Pakistan of the support Sri Lanka has extended to its cricketing ties during difficult periods in the past.

The development comes shortly after Pakistan opened their T20 World Cup campaign in Colombo with a nervy three-wicket win against the Netherlands. They will next face the USA at the same venue on February 12.