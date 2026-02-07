Gautam Gambhir’s nerves jangle in dugout; coach’s signal to Suryakumar Yadav grabs attention as USA punch above weight

India, the defending champions and outright title favourites as many claimed, were brought back to reality on Saturday evening in front of a near-capacity Wankhede crowd, as the USA dictated terms for much of the innings. Shadley van Schalkwyk’s historic triple-wicket over triggered a stunning collapse, with India six down inside the first 13 overs for just 77 runs. Yet the two-time champions clobbered 84 runs in the final seven overs, riding entirely on a composed yet destructive Suryakumar Yadav, who produced a near-perfect captain’s knock to keep the hosts firmly in the contest. Gautam Gambhir interacts with Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel during drinks break at the T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and USA (PTI)

The host broadcasters had issued a ‘300 alert’ well before the start of the match. And why not? After watching India’s merciless treatment of the opposition attack during the New Zealand T20I series last week, a 200-plus total seemed inevitable once they were put in to bat.

Ind vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 However, the home side were rocked early, with opener Abhishek Sharma dismissed for a golden duck. Tight lines, relentless dot-ball pressure and timely breakthroughs allowed the USA to set the tone with the new ball, reducing India to 46 for four inside the powerplay before the slide continued to 77 for six in the 13th over. India head coach Gautam Gambhir cut a visibly anxious figure in the dugout, perhaps more rattled than he has ever appeared during a T20I.

A crucial partnership between Suryakumar and Axar Patel helped steady the innings, after which the skipper took charge, carving out a sensational half-century under pressure.

Still shaken by the early collapse and aware that Suryakumar was India’s last recognised batting hope, Gambhir signalled from the dugout for the captain to calm down and rein it in as he celebrated his fifty.